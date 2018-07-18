Rangers release English midfielder Harry Forrester

From the section

Harry Forrester (right) was brought to Rangers by former manager Mark Warburton

Rangers have announced they have terminated the contract of attacking midfielder Harry Forrester by mutual consent.

The England youth cap was signed from Doncaster Rovers by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton on a new three-year deal in April 2016.

The 27-year-old made 44 appearances for the Ibrox club, scoring eight times.

However, he spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, making 43 appearances for the English League One outfit.