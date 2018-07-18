Scott Wharton: Blackburn Rovers defender signs new three-year deal

Scott Wharton scored twice in 14 league appearances to help Lincoln City reach the League Two play-offs while on loan last season

Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton has signed a new three-year contract to keep him with the Championship club until June 2021.

The 20-year-old has made six senior appearances since his debut against Burton Albion in August 2016.

Wharton is the sixth Rovers player to sign a new deal following Danny Graham, Craig Conway, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams and Richie Smallwood.

The centre-back has also had spells on loan at Cambridge and Lincoln.