Adam Rooney: Salford City sign Aberdeen striker

Adam Rooney scored 11 goals in 42 appearances for Aberdeen last season

Salford City have signed striker Adam Rooney from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old joined the Dons from Oldham Athletic in 2014 and has scored 87 goals in 194 appearances.

Rooney began his career with Stoke City before moving to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2008.

He later joined Birmingham City in 2011 and scored seven goals in 30 appearances including one against NK Maribor in the Europa League.

"We wish Adam all the very best with his new venture and it is always with a heavy heart when you lose a good player who is also a really good person," Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes told the club website.

"Since I signed Adam four and a half years ago, he has given us nothing but good value and has been a fantastic boy to work with."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.