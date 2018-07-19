Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Hibs, Lennon, McGinn, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers admits he faces another Euro central defensive headache after Jozo Simunovic's red card against Alashkert last night ruled him out of Celtic's clash with Rosenborg next week. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers may consider an early recall from holiday for Dedryck Boyata to plug the gap left in Celtic's Champions League qualifying defence by Jozo Simunovic's dismissal in last night's 3-0 win over Alashkert. (Scotsman)

The red card incurred by Jozo Simunovic has left Celtic short of central defensive cover

Steven Gerrard has warned his Rangers strike force they must hit the goal trail or risk losing their starting spots to fresh arrivals this summer. (Herald)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has branded Celtic skipper Scott Brown 'presumptious' for discussing John McGinn joining them. (Scottish Sun)

Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Colin Doyle is due to undergo a medical at Hearts today. The 33-year-old is close to completing a move after leaving Bradford City at the end of last season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Colin Doyle played for Republic of Ireland in a friendly against world champions France in May

Adam Rooney, the Aberdeen striker, has been offered a significant increase in wages by Salford City who play in England's fifth-tier National League. (The Times, print edition)

Rangers chairman Dave King has gone on the offensive and insisted he won't back down in his running battles with Mike Ashley, the Takeover Panel and the SFA. (Daily Record)

St Mirren midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick could miss the first three months of the season after Alan Stubbs revealed he had damaged knee ligaments. (Herald, print edition)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has insisted Simon Murray's shock move to South Africa was the striker's best option as he'd struggle to hold down a jersey at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Burnley striker Sam Vokes claims Aberdeen have the upper hand in their Europa League clash - because the Pittodrie side are fitter. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Tiger Woods has requested a plank of wood to go under his mattress to help with his dodgy back. (Scottish Sun)

Fears that Carnoustie might this week be staging the Open Championship for a final time have been played down by R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers, who wants to see the event "bring value to the town for decades to come" (Scotsman)

Any golfers who replicate Phil Mickelson's transgression from the US Open at Carnoustie this week will be disqualified, the R&A has strongly suggested. (Scottish Daily Mail)