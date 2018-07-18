Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain: Notts County sign Portsmouth midfielder

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain spent time on loan to Oxford City last season

Portsmouth midfielder Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain will join League Two side Notts County when his contract at Fratton Park expires next month.

The 20-year-old, who has made just one first-team appearance for Pompey, will complete the transfer on 1 August.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, brother of England international Alex, featured against the Magpies in last season's FA Cup while on loan to Oxford City.

"I believe I caught the eye of the manager in the FA Cup," he said.

"Kevin [Nolan] wants me to bring some competition in the right-back position."

