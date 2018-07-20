Regan Slater and Jerry Yates: Carlisle sign Sheffield United and Rotherham duo

From the section

Regan Slater has made three senior appearances for parent club Sheffield United

Carlisle United have signed Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater and Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates on six-month loan deals.

Slater, 18, is a product of the Blades' youth set-up and made his league debut against Preston North End last season.

Yates scored twice in 20 appearances for the Millers last term, having netted three goals 23 games in the previous campaign.

The 21-year-old has previously had a loan spell at Harrogate Town.

