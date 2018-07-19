Big win for Gor Mahia over Yanga in Confederation Cup

African Confederation Cup trophy

Kenya's Gor Mahia recorded a big win in the group stage of Africa's Confederation Cup - beating Tanzania's Young Africans 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The victory puts them second in Group D at the midway stage, with a good chance of making the quarter finals.

It is the first time that Gor has competed in the group phase of Africa's second tier club competition.

USM Alger of Algeria top the pool after coming from behind to beat Rwanda's Rayon Sports 2-1.

African Confederation Cup Group Fixtures: GROUP A:

ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 0-0 Raja Casablanca (Mar)

Raja Casablanca (Mar) Aduana (Gha) 2-1 AS Vita Club (DRC)

AS Vita Club (DRC) GROUP B:

Renaissance Berkane (Mar) 0-0 Al Masry (Egy)

Al Masry (Egy) Al Hilal (Sud) 2-2 UD Songo (Moz)

UD Songo (Moz) GROUP C:

Enyimba (Ngr) 1-0 Williamsville (CIV)

Williamsville (CIV) Djoliba (Mli) 2-0 CARA (Cgo)

CARA (Cgo) GROUP D:

Rayon Sports (Rwa) 1-2 USM Alger (Alg)

USM Alger (Alg) Gor Mahia (Ken) 4-0 Young Africans (Tan)

That means USM have a lead of two points over Gor after the first three matches - with the Kenyan side a further three points ahead of Rayon with three games left to play.

The top two teams in each pool go through to the quarter finals.

In group C, Nigeria's Enyimba moved two points clear at the top of the pool thanks to a 1-0 win over Williamsville of Ivory Coast.

Ibrahim Mustapaha scored the winner in the 10th minute of the game.

Djoliba of Mali are level with second placed Williamsville on four points each after a 2-0 win over Congo's CARA.

In Group A, ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast had their goalkeeper Abdoul Kareem Cisse sent off midway through the second half of their clash with fellow former African champions Raja Casablanca.

ASEC had to finish the rest of the game with 10 men and the resulting penalty was converted to give the Moroccan side the win.

That puts them top of the pool by a point from Ghana's Aduana who had a fine 2-1 win over AS Vita Club from DR Congo.

Vita are level on points with Aduana but the Ghanaians edge in front of them in the pool because of the head-to-head rule.

Group B is headed by another Moroccan side - Berkane - but they were held to a goalless draw at home by Egypt's Al Masry.

And UD Songo of Mozambique secured their first point of the competition when they held veteran African side Al Hilal of Sudan 2-2 in Omdurman.