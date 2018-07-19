Martyn Waghorn: Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst unsure of striker's future

Waghorn was signed by former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst says he does not know whether Martyn Waghorn will stay at the club, amid "firm interest" in the striker.

Waghorn, 28, was the Championship side's top scorer last season, with 16 goals after joining from Rangers.

"I'd love to be able to say to you, 100%, Martyn Waghorn will be in the team against Blackburn (on 4 August) - I can't honestly say that," Hurst said.

"I've said to Martyn I would like him to stay at the football club."

The former Sunderland, Leicester and Wigan player has one year left on his contract at Portman Road, having made 46 appearances in his debut season for the Tractor Boys.

Waghorn's former Rangers team-mate Joe Garner was the only other Ipswich player to reach 10 goals in 2017-18.

"There is interest there, firm interest. We'll see how that unfolds," Hurst told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"But at the minute I don't think we're close to meeting a valuation for the player, and really I'd like him here."