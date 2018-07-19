Erin Cuthbert: Scotland international signs new Chelsea contract

Media playback is not supported on this device Kirby and Cuthbert goals take Chelsea top of WSL 1

Scotland striker Erin Cuthbert has signed a new three-year contract at Woemn's Super League champions Chelsea.

The 20-year-old, who has 15 caps, initially joined the Blues from Glasgow City in December 2016 and has gone on to score 15 goals in 39 appearances.

She found the net 11 times last season as Chelsea won a league and FA Cup double and reached the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League.

"I love this club. I've enjoyed every minute I've been here," Cuthbert said.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes told the club website: "She has proved that you're not too young to get into this Chelsea team, provided you have the right work ethic, character, drive and determination.

"If she keeps her feet on the ground and continues to work hard, she can go on to achieve anything she wants in the game, because she has got the drive to get to the top."