Colin Doyle: Hearts sign Republic of Ireland goalkeeper after Bradford exit

Doyle has won four caps for his country, including a recent pre-World Cup friendly against France in Paris

Hearts have signed their third goalkeeper of the summer with the recruitment of Republic of Ireland international Colin Doyle.

The 33-year-old will compete with Czech Zdenek Zlamal and American Kevin Silva.

Cork-born Doyle, who has signed a two-year contract, ended a two-year spell with Bradford City at the end of June.

He made 39 appearances for the League One club last season before winning his third and fourth caps against France and United States.

Doyle started his career with Birmingham City and had loan spells with Chester City, Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Coventry City before moving on to Blackpool and then Bradford.

He becomes Hearts' 14th summer signing.

As well as keepers Zlamal and Silva, the Edinburgh club have added defenders Ben Garuccio and Peter Haring, utility man Bobby Burns, midfielders Jake Mulraney, Oliver Bozanic, Olly Lee and Ryan Edwards, plus forwards Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu.

Scotland forward Steven Naismith has also returned to Tynecastle on loan from Norwich City, while striker David Vanecek has signed a pre-contract and is set to join in January 2019.