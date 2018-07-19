Romain Vincelot: Crawley Town sign Bradford City defender on two-year deal

Romain Vincelot made 77 appearances for Bradford in his two seasons at Valley Parade

Crawley Town have signed defender Romain Vincelot from Bradford City on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old, who can also play in midfield, captained the Bantams during his two seasons at Valley Parade.

Vincelot has also previously played for Leyton Orient and Coventry City.

"(Manager) Harry Kewell is really looking forward to working with him and Romain is very excited to be part of a new challenge," said Crawley director of football Selim Gaygusuz.

