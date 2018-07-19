John Egan: Sheffield United sign Brentford defender for a club-record fee

John Egan
John Egan played one game for Sheffield United in a previous loan spell in 2012

Sheffield United have signed Brentford captain John Egan for an undisclosed club-record fee on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old defender scored seven goals in 71 games during two seasons with the Championship side, following a switch from Gillingham.

The Republic of Ireland international, capped twice by boss Martin O'Neill, had a previous one-game loan stint with the Blades from Sunderland in 2012.

"John has been our number one target in that position," boss Chris Wilder said.

"We see him as a leader and he is worthy of the fee we've paid for him, in my opinion he is a better player than a couple of those who have already moved for bigger fees this summer."

