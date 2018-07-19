Adam Rooney: Aberdeen's Derek McInnes rues striker loss to Salford City

Adam Rooney scored 11 goals for Aberdeen last season

Derek McInnes does not think Aberdeen should be losing players like Adam Rooney to English lower league clubs but realises the financial realities.

The Dons manager was speaking after the 30-year-old striker was sold to Salford City from England's fifth tier.

"They have certainly showed an ambition to get Adam and it is a challenge for us to retain our players," he said.

"We have lost out on players to League One, which I think a club like Aberdeen shouldn't be."

McInnes admitted that eyebrows will be raised about the ability of a National League club, albeit one taken over by a group of former Manchester United players in 2014, to compete with the Scottish Premiership's runners-up for the last four seasons.

"I think there will be a surprise maybe about where he's ended up," McInnes said. "I think Adam has tried to allude to why he went there, but we'll now try to use the money brought in from Adam towards bringing in someone else.

"I think what is clear is that Salford are a very ambitious club and are in a hurry to get through the leagues."

McInnes, whose side start their competitive campaign at home to Burnley on Thursday in the second round of Europa League qualifying, admitted he had tried to delay Rooney's exit.

"The first conversation I had with Salford was on the very first day of pre-season and they were given no encouragement," he said.

"But it came to the point where we were running the risk of losing the Salford deal for him and I had given him my word that we would let that happen."

Derek McInnes is seeking a new striker and right-sided defender

Aberdeen host West Bromwich Albion in their latest pre-season friendly on Friday with seven players sidelined through injury and McInnes will now step up his search for additional signings.

Despite having also released striker Nicky Maynard this summer, Aberdeen's three new faces have all been midfielders.

"There are a couple of key areas," McInnes said when asked about his priorities. "I was looking to bring in another forward anyway and that becomes even more pressing - the timing isn't ideal.

"We were trying to bring in a right-sided defender. Those are the two key areas."

McInnes said that the transfer fee for Rooney means "we've also maybe got the opportunity to bring in one or two more".

Rooney joined the Dons after leaving Oldham Athletic in 2014, signed a four-year contract extension two years later and last season scored 11 goals in 42 appearances.

"Without a doubt, Adam has been a fantastic signing," McInnes added. "A free transfer four-and-a-half years ago, he's gave us brilliant value.

"It is with a heavy heart that he moves on. These things happen, but he's a fantastic boy.

"He had the opportunity to remain here and fight for his place. We were in no rush to lose him."

Meanwhile, McInnes revealed that he could be without Mark Reynolds for "some time" after the Scotland defender was sent for a scan on a knee injury.