Brooke Hendrix: West Ham Ladies sign American defender from Brescia

Brooke Hendrix finished as a runner up with Brescia in Serie A and the Italian Cup last season

West Ham United Ladies have signed American defender Brooke Hendrix from Italian side Brescia Calcio Femminile.

The 25-year-old has previously played for Dutch side Heerenveen, Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, Swiss team FC Staad as well as Fylkir in Iceland.

"We've got some big players in our squad and I'm looking forward to being part of it at West Ham," she said.

"We can use being an unknown quantity to our advantage. We've nothing to lose and everything to gain."

