Celtic: Rosenborg boss quits six days before Champions League tie

Kare Ingebrigtsen has been in charge of Rosenborg since 2014

The manager of Rosenborg has quit six days before the Norwegian club face Celtic in the Champions League.

Kare Ingebrigtsen has left with immediate effect the day after his side scored a stoppage-time penalty to earn a 3-2 aggregate win over Icelandic champions Valur.

That set up a second qualifying round meeting with the Scottish champions.

Rosenborg are two points behind leaders Brann in the Norwegian top flight, and have won nine of their last 13 games.

Ingebrigtsen, 52, took over in the summer of 2014, initially on an interim basis, and has won three successive league titles as well as lifting the Norwegian Cup twice.