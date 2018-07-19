Yanic Wildschut: Norwich City loan winger to Bolton Wanderers for 2018-19 season
-
- From the section Bolton
Norwich City have loaned Dutch winger Yanic Wildschut to fellow Championship side Bolton Wanderers for the whole of the 2018-19 season.
The 26-year-old has been with the Canaries since January 2017, but spent the latter part of last season helping Cardiff City win promotion.
Former Ajax forward Wildschut has also played second-tier football with Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic.
"I spoke to the manager and he gave me a good feeling," the Dutchman said.
"I have been in England now for four years and I think I know how the league works. Hopefully I can help the club to have a very good season in 2018/19."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.