Cliftonville up to second after hitting Derry for five

Cliftonville Ladies move up to second in the NIFL Women's Premiership table after thrashing Derry City Ladies 5-1 at Solitude.

Amber Dempster, Shannon Gratton and Emma McMaster helped the Reds into a three-goal lead in the first half, with Billie Simpson scoring a brilliant fourth after the break.

Dempster scored her second to make it five before Gemma McGuinness got a late consolation for Derry.

