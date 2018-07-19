Hibernian: John McGinn to face Runavik despite Celtic speculation

John McGinn watched Hibs' first-leg win from the stands

Europa League first qualifying round second leg - Runavik v HIbs Date: Thurs 19 July Venue: Svangaskard Stadium, Toftir, Faroe Islands Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Scotland Sport website & app.

Midfielder John McGinn will start Hibernian's Europa League tie with Runavik on Thursday - meaning he would be ineligible to play for Celtic in the Champions League should he join them.

Celtic have already had two bids for the Scotland midfielder rejected.

On Wednesday, Hibs boss Neil Lennon said McGinn was ready to play in the Faroe Islands having missed the 6-1 first-leg win with a thigh strain.

And on Thursday, the 23-year-old was named in Hibs starting XI for the tie.

"He's fit and ready so he plays - we need him up to speed because we've got an important game next week," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

Reports suggest Celtic will make a third bid for McGinn, who has a year left remaining on his Hibs contract, but Lennon confirmed there have been no further offers for his prize asset.

"Not at the minute there hasn't been," he told BBC Scotland on Wednesday.

"It was a little bit unsettling for him, but I think he's focused again now and a lot more relaxed about things because it is a difficult position that a player finds himself in sometimes.

"But he's ready to play. He's come through the thigh problem he had last week and we'll see how he is tonight at training."