Rangers: Osijek will be Europa League second qualifying round opponents

Rangers will face Osijek in the Europa League second qualifying round after the Croatian side beat Petrocub of Moldova 3-2 on aggregate.

Osijek, who beat PSV Eindhoven home and away to reach the play-off round last season, won 2-1 at home after drawing the first leg in Moldova 1-1.

The first leg will take place in Croatia next Thursday, with the return a week later at Ibrox.

Rangers advanced after beating Macedonians Shkupi 2-0 on aggregate.