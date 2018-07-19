Rangers: Osijek will be Europa League second qualifying round opponents
Rangers will face Osijek in the Europa League second qualifying round after the Croatian side beat Petrocub of Moldova 3-2 on aggregate.
Osijek, who beat PSV Eindhoven home and away to reach the play-off round last season, won 2-1 at home after drawing the first leg in Moldova 1-1.
The first leg will take place in Croatia next Thursday, with the return a week later at Ibrox.
Rangers advanced after beating Macedonians Shkupi 2-0 on aggregate.