Bersant Celina: Swansea close in on Manchester City winger

Bersant Celina scored eight goals on loan at Ipswich Town last season

Swansea City have held talks with Manchester City about winger Bersant Celina.

The 21-year-old Kosovo international impressed on loan at Ipswich Town last season, scoring eight goals in 40 appearances.

Swans manager Graham Potter is looking to bounce back to the Premier League after relegation and Celina has proved his ability in the Championship.

Celina could cost the Swans £3-4m depending on contract clauses.

The youngster has only played four senior games for Premier League champions Man City and the £60m arrival of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City pushes Celina even further down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Potter is keen on adding Celina to his squad following the arrival of £2m signing of Joel Asoro from Sunderland.

Swansea have flown to Germany for a series of pre-season friendlies, starting with two 60-minute games against Magdeburg and Italian side Genoa on Saturday, 21 July.

Injured players Sam Clucas and Alfie Mawson have remained in south Wales as they continue recovery from post-season operations. Both players have attracted interest from Premier League side Burnley.

Martin Olsson is another absentee and will rejoin the Swansea squad on their return after his World Cup involvement with Sweden, although his international teammate Kristoffer Nordfeldt has travelled.