Celtic move for Hibs' John McGinn 'out of my remit' - Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon watched the game from the stand as he served a touchline ban

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon is no clearer over the future of John McGinn, saying the midfielder's potential move to Celtic is "out of my remit".

Lennon's side edged an astonishing second leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie with Runavik 6-4 to progress 5-12 on aggregate.

McGinn played and scored, so could not feature in Celtic's Champions League qualifiers should he leave Easter Road.

"Negotiations might be going on or they might have stalled," Lennon said.

"I don't know. But he's a cracking player, one of our best, and he needed the 90 minutes. Our focus now is all on next week and that will do John the world of good."

Next week is a second qualifying round meeting with Asteras Tripolis, who finished fifth in last season's Greek Superleague.

The first leg will be at Easter Road on Thursday and Lennon concedes that his side will need to defend significantly better if they are to progress.

Taking the 5-5 draw with Rangers on the final day of last term into account, Hibs have now scored 17 and conceded 10 in their past three competitive matches.

"Some of the defending was a bit calamitous," Lennon told BBC Scotland. "We were just sloppy and complacent.

"I wanted us to be professional but we were anything but. We got a reaction, though, so I'm not going to be over-critical.

"There was a bit of rust there but we'll be ready next week for the Greeks and it's important we put the hours in to get things right for that."

'Hibs looked as if it was cigar time' - analysis

Former Scottish FA chief executive Gordon Smith on Sportsound:

The result is the main thing, then performance, and the result was excellent. Hibs tonight looked as if it was cigar time and they were taking it easy, then found themselves 2-0 down in five minutes and had to step it up. Neil probably won't want to have a go at them tonight, because they got through, but he'll be thinking there is work to do.

Former Dundee United and Falkirk manager Peter Houston on Sportsound:

There are goals in that team from all angles and they are capable of scoring against anyone. Neil knows they need to be better defensively but they were missing two central backs.