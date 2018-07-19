Friday papers

I Sport back page
The i newspaper online has a story about Chelsea eyeing AC Milan's teenage keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
Back page of the Daily Star
Liverpool summer signing Fabinho has warned Manchester City that Jurgen Klopp's side are ready to mount a serious title challenge
The Times back page
Former Chelsea bosss Antonio Conte is taking legal action against the Blues, according to the Times
Daily Express back page
The first edition of the Daily Express leads off on a story about Raheem Sterling on its back page

Top Stories