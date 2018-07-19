Highlights: Valiant Coleraine bow out of Europe

Coleraine put in an impressive performance against Serbian outfit Spartak Subotica but exited the Europa League after a 2-0 defeat at the Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders drew 1-1 in Serbia last week, but were unlocked by Mile Savković's header on 33 minutes.

Oran Kearney's side missed a host of chances before Bojan Čečarić killed the tie off in injury time as Coleraine pushed for a late equaliser.

