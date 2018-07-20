Billy Jones: Rotherham United sign former Sunderland full-back on free transfer

Billy Jones has played 487 games in the top three tiers of English football, scoring 26 goals

Rotherham United have signed former Sunderland full-back Billy Jones.

The 31-year-old, who was released by the Black Cats in the summer following their relegation to League One, has signed a two-year contract.

Jones made 96 appearances in the Premier League and Championship over four years at Sunderland, having previously been at West Bromwich Albion, Preston North End and Crewe.

He is the fourth new signing made by the Millers this summer.

