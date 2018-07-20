Florian Jozefzoon: Derby County sign Brentford winger for undisclosed fee

Florian Jozefzoon scored seven goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season

Derby County have signed winger Florian Jozefzoon from Championship rivals Brentford for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old is boss Frank Lampard's third signing this week following loan deals for Mason Mount and Harry Wilson.

Lampard said Jozefzoon is an exciting player who runs at defenders and brings "speed and creativity".

"Florian is a player that I have been tracking since I first got the job so it's fantastic to get the deal done," Lampard told the club website.

Jozefzoon, who scored seven goals in 39 league games last season, moved to Brentford from PSV Eindhoven in January 2017. He has represented the Netherlands at youth level.