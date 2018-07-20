Frank Lampard: Derby County manager retains Jack Marriott interest

Jack Marriott joined Peterborough from Luton in June 2017

Derby County manager Frank Lampard still hopes to sign Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott, despite the Rams having had three bids rejected.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said the latest offer is below their valuation for the 23-year-old, who scored 27 League One goals last season.

"He has told you everything, so I don't really need to add to that," Lampard told BBC Derby Sport.

"There is no movement from what the owner has said, but we will see."

A trio of players have joined the Rams this week, with Florian Jozefzoon, Mason Mount and Harry Wilson the first players to sign for the new Rams boss.

And ex-England midfielder Lampard is eager for Marriott to become his fourth new signing since taking over.

"Jack is a good player," Lampard added. "Anyone who is aware of Peterborough and Jack Marriott in League One last year will know the prolific amount of goals he scored."