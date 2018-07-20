Rangers: Steven Gerrard says Scott Arfield may miss Europa League tie

Scott Arfield joined Rangers from Burnley in May

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is "improving slowly" after a knee injury but may still miss Thursday's Europa League meeting with Osijek in Croatia.

Arfield, 29, missed Tuesday's goalless draw with FK Shkupi in Macedonia after being forced off in the first leg.

Manager Steven Gerrard says he is "not sure" if the player will be available for the second qualifying round tie.

"We will have to play that one by ear and see if he improves in the coming days," Gerrard said.

Declan John, who was also absent in Skopje, should be available to face the Croatian side after recovering from a back injury.

Osijek, who beat PSV Eindhoven home and away to reach the play-off round last season, will host Rangers on Thursday, before the return at Ibrox a week later.