Derry City manager Kenny Shiels criticises the performance of referee Jens Maae after the Candystripes beat Dinamo Minsk in Belarus but go out of the Europa League on aggregate.

Dinamo Minsk won the first leg of the qualifier 2-0 before Ally Roy and Ronan Hale netted in a 2-1 victory for Derry on Thursday night.

Shiels also praised his team as Derry chalked up just their ninth win in European competition.