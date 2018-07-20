Ethiopia name former Yemen coach Abraham Mebratu

Ethiopian coach Abraham Mebratu led Yemen to its first ever Asian Cup finals

The Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) has named former Yemen coach Abraham Mebratu to take charge of the national team.

The 48-year-old stepped down as Yemen coach in July after leading them to the 2019 Asian Cup finals.

He will fill a post that has been vacant for the last 7 months.

"He will be putting pen to paper on two year deal and we urge the football fanatics to give him their unwavering support," an EFF statement read.

Mebratu left his job with Yemen due to the lack of financial backing for his preparations for the nations first ever appearance at the Asian Cup.

He has also had a long-term desire to take charge of the Waliya Antelopes having worked as an assistant with the senior team and several of the youth teams.

As well working with the national teams the Ethiopian coach has a lot of experience at club level in his home country with the likes of Customs FC, Ethiopian Coffee, Nyala, Wonji Sugar and Ethiopian Grain FC.

Mebratu fills the gap left by Ashenafi Bekele, who resigned from his post December last year after the Waliya's poor outing at the regional championship, the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

His first challenge will be hosting Sierra Leone in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September as they look to bounce back from a 5-0 loss to Ghana in their opening game of the campaign.