Welsh Cup 2018-19

From the section

Connah's Quay Nomads beat Aberystwyth Town 4-1 in the 2018 Welsh Cup final

Qualifying Round One

Rogerstone AFC v Sully Sports

Cardiff Corinthians v Wattsville

Newport Civil Service v Pontlottyn

Trethomas Bluebirds v St Albans

Treforest v Panteg AFC

Tredegar Town v Cwmbran Town

Penydarren BGC v Blaenavon Blues

Treharris Athletic Western v Aberystwyth Exiles

Pill YMCA v Ely Rangers

Newport Corninthians v Cardiff Draconians

Aber Valley YMCA v Canton Liberal

Ynysddu Welfare v Machen

Chepstow Town v Fairwater

Newport City v Brecon Northcote

Brecon Corries v Clwb Cymric

Merthyr Saints v Treowen Stars

Cornelly United v Trebanog

Baglan Dragons v Penrhiwceiber Cons

Pencoed Athletic Amateurs v AFC Porth

Porthcawl Town v Trefelin

Blaenrhondda v Penrhiwceiber Rangers

Newcastle Emlyn v Glynneath Town

Caerau v Pontyclun

Penlan v Ferndale BGC

Ynysygerwn v Cefn Cribwr

Llansantffraid Village v Builth Wells

Abermule v Rhayader Town

Montgomery Town v Machynlleth

Four Crosses v Waterloo Rovers

Borth United v Presteigne St. Andrews

Dolgellau Athletic v Churchstoke

Prestatyn Sports v Pentraeth

Amlwch Town v Llandudno Amateurs

Bodedern Athletic v Aberffraw

Nantlle Vale v Gaerwen

Glantraeth v Penmaenmawr Phoenix

Holyhead Town v Menai Bridge Tigers

Pwllheli v Llannefydd

Trearddur Bay United v Meliden

Rhydymwyn v Llangollen Town

Rhosllanerchrugog v Rhos Aelwyd

Castell Alun Colts v Llay Miners Welfare

Cefn Mawr Rangers v Coedpoeth United

Mynydd Isa Spartans v Brymbo

Plas Madoc v New Brighton Villa

Penycae v Offa Athletic

(Ties to be played on Saturday, 1 September, 2018)