Welsh Cup 2018-19
Qualifying Round One
Rogerstone AFC v Sully Sports
Cardiff Corinthians v Wattsville
Newport Civil Service v Pontlottyn
Trethomas Bluebirds v St Albans
Treforest v Panteg AFC
Tredegar Town v Cwmbran Town
Penydarren BGC v Blaenavon Blues
Treharris Athletic Western v Aberystwyth Exiles
Pill YMCA v Ely Rangers
Newport Corninthians v Cardiff Draconians
Aber Valley YMCA v Canton Liberal
Ynysddu Welfare v Machen
Chepstow Town v Fairwater
Newport City v Brecon Northcote
Brecon Corries v Clwb Cymric
Merthyr Saints v Treowen Stars
Cornelly United v Trebanog
Baglan Dragons v Penrhiwceiber Cons
Pencoed Athletic Amateurs v AFC Porth
Porthcawl Town v Trefelin
Blaenrhondda v Penrhiwceiber Rangers
Newcastle Emlyn v Glynneath Town
Caerau v Pontyclun
Penlan v Ferndale BGC
Ynysygerwn v Cefn Cribwr
Llansantffraid Village v Builth Wells
Abermule v Rhayader Town
Montgomery Town v Machynlleth
Four Crosses v Waterloo Rovers
Borth United v Presteigne St. Andrews
Dolgellau Athletic v Churchstoke
Prestatyn Sports v Pentraeth
Amlwch Town v Llandudno Amateurs
Bodedern Athletic v Aberffraw
Nantlle Vale v Gaerwen
Glantraeth v Penmaenmawr Phoenix
Holyhead Town v Menai Bridge Tigers
Pwllheli v Llannefydd
Trearddur Bay United v Meliden
Rhydymwyn v Llangollen Town
Rhosllanerchrugog v Rhos Aelwyd
Castell Alun Colts v Llay Miners Welfare
Cefn Mawr Rangers v Coedpoeth United
Mynydd Isa Spartans v Brymbo
Plas Madoc v New Brighton Villa
Penycae v Offa Athletic
(Ties to be played on Saturday, 1 September, 2018)