Bristol City Women sign Gemma Evans and Julie Biesmans agrees new contract

Gemma Evans has featured for Wales in their qualification campaigns for the 2017 Women's European Championships and 2019 Women's World Cup

Bristol City Women have signed Wales left-back Gemma Evans, while Belgium international Julie Biesmans has agreed a new deal with the club.

Evans, 21, began her career with Cardiff City before moving to Yeovil Town Ladies in 2017.

Biesmans, 24, arrived from Standard Liege for the 2017-18 season and has now re-signed with the club.

"Gemma is a player with a lot of potential who we felt would add a lot to our squad," boss Tanya Oxtoby said.

"We are really excited to welcome Gemma into the club and watch her develop and reach her potential with us.

"We are so happy to secure Julie's services for another year, she is such a talented individual who brings a lot to the group on and off the pitch."

