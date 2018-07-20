Dundee United: Defender Paul Watson signs two-year deal

Paul Watson made 78 appearances in three seasons at Falkirk

Dundee United have signed central defender Paul Watson on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after being released by United's Scottish Championship rivals Falkirk at the end of the 2017-18 season.

He becomes manager Csaba Laszlo's 11th summer signing as United plot a return to the top flight at the third attempt.

"Paul was in demand elsewhere, so it is good he chose to come to United," Laszlo told the Dundee United website.

Former Livingston and Raith Rovers defender Watson said: "I know the demands here and I know the goals."