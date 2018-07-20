Julia Simic: West Ham United Ladies sign Germany international

Julia Simic made her senior debut for Germany against Austria in 2016

West Ham United Ladies have signed Germany international midfielder Julia Simic from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg.

Simic, 29, has also played for Bayern Munich, Turbine Potsdam and Wolfsburg and has scored 64 goals in 236 appearances during her career.

"West Ham is known as a big club in Germany, so when the offer came I was really excited," she said.

"When I saw the facilities, I was 100% sure I wanted to do this and we have really good quality in the team."

