Fleetwood Town sign midfielder James Wallace and striker Chris Long

James Wallace made eight appearances for Shrewsbury Town while on loan in 2016

Fleetwood have signed midfielder James Wallace on a short-term contract and striker Chris Long on a two-year deal.

Wallace, 26, has been on trial following his release by Tranmere Rovers, having previously played for Sheffield United and Shrewsbury Town.

Former Burnley forward Long, 23, had a loan spell with Fleetwood in 2016, scoring four goals in 18 appearances.

"James has been here since the start of pre-season. He's every right to be in the group," boss Joey Barton said.

"He has everything to prove and we want to give him an opportunity at Fleetwood to show us what he can do.

"By bringing Longy in, it gives us variety in the front line - he brings pace and the ability to play in any of the three positions at the top of the pitch."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.