James McClean undergoes Stoke City medical ahead of move from West Bromwich Albion

James McClean in action for West Bromwich Albion
James McClean has spent three seasons with West Brom, making 112 appearances for the Baggies

Republic of Ireland winger James McClean underwent a medical at Stoke City on Friday ahead of a proposed transfer from West Bromwich Albion.

The 29-year-old is near to completing a move for a reported fee of £5m.

West Brom said McClean would face "internal disciplinary proceedings" after refusing to attend a training camp in Scotland earlier this month.

The Potters have also been linked with moves for Huddersfield winger Tom Ince and Aston Villa defender James Chester.

Stoke had a £5m bid for Chester rejected earlier this week.

