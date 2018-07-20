James McClean undergoes Stoke City medical ahead of move from West Bromwich Albion
Republic of Ireland winger James McClean underwent a medical at Stoke City on Friday ahead of a proposed transfer from West Bromwich Albion.
The 29-year-old is near to completing a move for a reported fee of £5m.
West Brom said McClean would face "internal disciplinary proceedings" after refusing to attend a training camp in Scotland earlier this month.
The Potters have also been linked with moves for Huddersfield winger Tom Ince and Aston Villa defender James Chester.
Stoke had a £5m bid for Chester rejected earlier this week.