Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 1st Leg
New Saints19:00Lincoln Red Imps
Venue: Park Hall

The New Saints v Lincoln Red Imps (Thur)

New Saints v Shkendija
New Saints will be making their first appearance in the Europa League since the 2011-12 season
Europa League second qualifying round first-leg: The New Saints v Lincoln Red Imps
Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Thursday, 26 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Wales Sport website & Red Button. Listen live on BBC Radio Shropshire & online.

New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe says his side will not underestimate their Europa League opponents Lincoln Red Imps.

Saints dropped into the Europa League after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Shkendija.

The winners will face Astana or Midtjylland in the next round.

Saints will play the home leg of their third qualifying round tie at Cardiff City Stadium should they progress.

"We don't want to be too sure of yourselves because this team from Gibraltar have won the league several times," Ruscoe said.

"We came up against Europa of Gibraltar last year and only won on away goals."

Ruscoe added: "We lost 2-1 at home and gave ourselves an uphill task, but we did win in the end and it was nice to get your first win in Europe as a manager.

"We won't be going gung-ho and we'll give them the respect that they deserve - if you're champions of your league you deserve that.

"We'll have a game plan, we'll stick to it and hopefully over the two legs we can progress."

The part-time outfit stunned the footballing world when they beat Celtic in 2016.

Welsh champions New Saints fell just short against Macedonian side Shkendija in the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie.

Having lost 5-0 in the away leg, Saints won 4-0 in an extraordinary second-leg comeback at Park Hall but could not find a fifth goal that would have secured extra-time.

Saints midfielder Aeron Edwards said his side will take great confidence from their performance against the champions of Macedonia when they face Lincoln Red Imps.

"It's unheard of for a Welsh Premier team to win 4-0, especially against a really good side like that," Edwards told BBC Wales Sport.

"But we'll have to forget about that game and concentrate on their players and how they shape up and make sure we get our shape right.

"Hopefully we'll get the right result to take away to play against them away."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 26th July 2018

  • Olimpija LjubljanaOlimpija Ljubljana19:00CrusadersCrusaders
  • New SaintsThe New Saints19:00Lincoln Red ImpsLincoln Red Imps
  • FC UfaFC Ufa15:00DomzaleDomzale
  • VentspilsVentspils15:45BordeauxBordeaux
  • Kairat AlmatyKairat Almaty16:00AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar
  • Spartaks JurmalaSpartaks Jurmala16:00La FioritaLa Fiorita
  • Tobol KostanayTobol Kostanay16:00PyunikPyunik
  • Viitorul ConstantaViitorul Constanta16:00VitesseVitesse
  • Rudar VelenjeRudar Velenje16:30Steaua BucharestSteaua Bucharest
  • Balzan FCBalzan FC17:00Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava
  • Chikhura SachkhereChikhura Sachkhere17:00NK MariborNK Maribor
  • Hapoel HaifaHapoel Haifa17:00FH HafnarfjördurFH Hafnarfjördur

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story