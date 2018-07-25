The New Saints v Lincoln Red Imps (Thur)

New Saints will be making their first appearance in the Europa League since the 2011-12 season

Europa League second qualifying round first-leg: The New Saints v Lincoln Red Imps Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Thursday, 26 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Wales Sport website & Red Button. Listen live on BBC Radio Shropshire & online.

New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe says his side will not underestimate their Europa League opponents Lincoln Red Imps.

Saints dropped into the Europa League after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Shkendija.

The winners will face Astana or Midtjylland in the next round.

Saints will play the home leg of their third qualifying round tie at Cardiff City Stadium should they progress.

"We don't want to be too sure of yourselves because this team from Gibraltar have won the league several times," Ruscoe said.

"We came up against Europa of Gibraltar last year and only won on away goals."

Ruscoe added: "We lost 2-1 at home and gave ourselves an uphill task, but we did win in the end and it was nice to get your first win in Europe as a manager.

"We won't be going gung-ho and we'll give them the respect that they deserve - if you're champions of your league you deserve that.

"We'll have a game plan, we'll stick to it and hopefully over the two legs we can progress."

The part-time outfit stunned the footballing world when they beat Celtic in 2016.

Welsh champions New Saints fell just short against Macedonian side Shkendija in the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie.

Having lost 5-0 in the away leg, Saints won 4-0 in an extraordinary second-leg comeback at Park Hall but could not find a fifth goal that would have secured extra-time.

Saints midfielder Aeron Edwards said his side will take great confidence from their performance against the champions of Macedonia when they face Lincoln Red Imps.

"It's unheard of for a Welsh Premier team to win 4-0, especially against a really good side like that," Edwards told BBC Wales Sport.

"But we'll have to forget about that game and concentrate on their players and how they shape up and make sure we get our shape right.

"Hopefully we'll get the right result to take away to play against them away."