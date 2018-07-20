Jack Colback: Nottingham Forest sign Newcastle midfielder on season-long loan

Jack Colback began his career at Sunderland and had two loan spells at Ipswich before joining Newcastle

Nottingham Forest have re-signed midfielder Jack Colback from Premier League side Newcastle United on a season-long loan.

The agreement also gives Forest the option of making the deal permanent at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Colback scored one goal in 16 appearances for the Championship club last term during a previous loan spell.

He has played 102 games for Newcastle since joining them from Sunderland in 2014, but none since May 2017.

