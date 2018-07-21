Scottish League Cup - Group A
Dundee Utd15:00Alloa
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Alloa Athletic

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Hearts11002113
3Cowdenbeath210145-13
4Raith Rovers100102-20
5Cove Rangers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories