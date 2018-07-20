Andrew Crofts chosen to captain Newport County

Newport captain Andrew Crofts (L) says he and boss Mike Flynn are 'winners'

Wales midfielder Andrew Crofts will captain Newport County next season.

The 34-year-old joined the Exiles in June on a one-year deal after coming out of contract at Scunthorpe United.

Crofts takes over from midfielder Joss Labadie, who is out of contract but continuing his rehabilitation at Newport following ACL surgery.

"I am massively grateful for captaincy role here at Newport County and I am looking forward to the season ahead," Crofts said.

"I wasn't that keen on dropping down a division but I wanted to play for a Welsh club and that made it hard to say no.

"As soon as I joined the club I could see and feel the energy. I've played with [manager] Michael Flynn and I know he's a winner - so am I."