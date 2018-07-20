Rhys Taylor: Macclesfield Town re-sign goalkeeper on one-year deal

Rhys Taylor started his career with Chelsea

Macclesfield Town have re-signed goalkeeper Rhys Taylor on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old made 109 league appearances for the Silkmen between 2013 and 2015 before leaving for Newport County.

The former Chelsea trainee was a free agent after leaving National League side Fylde at the end of last season.

Taylor is the second player to join the Moss Rose side this week after defender James Pearson signed on Monday.

