Jay Emmanuel-Thomas: Billericay sign former Ipswich and Bristol City striker

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has scored 50 goals in 236 league appearances

National League South side Billericay Town have signed former Ipswich and Bristol City striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

The 27-year-old has not played competitively since a loan spell with League One Gillingham from QPR was cut short in February 2017.

The former Arsenal trainee has also had spells with Blackpool, Doncaster, Cardiff and MK Dons.

Billericay start the league season with a trip to Truro on Saturday, 4 August.