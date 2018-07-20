Leicester City sign Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward for £12.5m

Breaking news

Leicester City have signed Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward for £12.5m.

Ward leaves Anfield after slipping to fourth choice following the arrival of Alisson for a record £66.8m from Roma.

Ward, 25, who has made four appearances for Wales but only managed two for Liverpool, has signed a four-year contract and the Reds have included a 20% sell-on clause in the deal.

"I've come here to develop my all-round game and hopefully help deliver some more success," he said.

Wrexham will get a windfall from the transfer as a sell-on clause was part of the deal that took Ward, who spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Huddersfield, to Liverpool for £100,000 in January 2012.

He is Leicester's fourth signing of the summer after Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans and James Maddison.

Leicester manager Claude Puel said: "Danny will give us even more competition in the squad, which is crucial for us ahead of what will be another very competitive Premier League campaign."

Top Stories

Also in Sport