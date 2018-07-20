Livingston: 'Direct' winger Egli Kaja joins on loan from AFC Wimbledon

Egli Kaja made 24 appearances for English League One AFC Wimbledon last season

Player-manager Kenny Miller says new signing Egli Kaja will add a "different dimension" to Livingston's attack.

Albanian Kaja, 20, can play on either wing, or be deployed as a second striker.

He has joined the newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side on a season-long loan from English League One outfit AFC Wimbledon.

"We are delighted to bring Egli in for the season," Miller told Livingston's official website.

"He is quick, powerful and direct and will bring a different dimension to our offensive options.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to help Egli develop as a player, he will add strength and depth to the first-team playing squad, we have high hopes for him."

Kaja, who won his first Albania Under-21 call-up in 2017, made 24 appearances for his parent club last term, scoring two goals.

As well as securing the services of the winger, and former Rangers striker Miller, Livi have signed goalkeepers Liam Kelly and Ross Stewart, defenders Callum Crane, Steven Saunders, and Ricki Lamie, midfielder Cameron Blues and Craig Sibbald, and striker Ryan Hardie for the coming season.

Their top-flight campaign begins away to champions Celtic on Saturday, 4 August.

"We hope to have a few more players on board over the coming weeks," Miller added. "I can assure all fans we are working extremely hard to get the right type of players and personalities in to enhance what we already have here at Livingston."