Saturday's back pages 21 Jul From the section Everton The i newspaper says Real Madrid will offer £112m for Chelsea's Eden Hazard The Star focus on Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas' attempt to stop Eden Hazard from leaving the club The Mirror say Thierry Henry could be a shock replacement for Steve Bruce as Aston Villa manager The Express point to Richarlison's prospective move from Watford to Everton The Mail say Thierry Henry will be on the shortlist of candidates for Aston Villa if Steve Bruce leaves as manager