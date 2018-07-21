Saturday's back pages

i newspaper backpage
The i newspaper says Real Madrid will offer £112m for Chelsea's Eden Hazard
Daily Star back page
The Star focus on Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas' attempt to stop Eden Hazard from leaving the club
Daily Mirror back page
The Mirror say Thierry Henry could be a shock replacement for Steve Bruce as Aston Villa manager
Daily Express
The Express point to Richarlison's prospective move from Watford to Everton
Daily Mail back page
The Mail say Thierry Henry will be on the shortlist of candidates for Aston Villa if Steve Bruce leaves as manager

Top Stories