Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, Liverpool, Motherwell, St Mirren, Rosenborg

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has agreed a season-long loan with Rangers despite rival interest from English Championship club Blackburn Rovers in the 21-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen and Motherwell are preparing to vie for the signature of former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alexander McQueen, who is presently with Finnish Premier Division with VPS, while Hearts, Hibernian and Rangers have also been monitoring the 23-year-old who has a cap for Grenada. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes could launch a fresh bid for striker Louis Moult, the 26-year-old for whom the Dons had a £500,000 bid rejected by Motherwell in January but who has only scored twice in 11 appearances since his move to Preston North End. (Scottish Sun)

Anthony Stokes has signed a two-year contract with Persian Gulf Pro League club Tractor Sazi in Iran after it appeared the 29-year-old Republic of Ireland striker was ready to make St Mirren his next club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

The Big Lottery Fund will demand more than £10m back from Queen's Park following their £24m investment in Hampden Park in 1995 should the Scottish FA take away its status as Scotland's national stadium - and that would threaten the League Two club's existence. (Daily Record)

Ryan Kent appears poised to join Rangers from Liverpool

Striker Steven MacLean, who was regularly left out of the St Johnstone team because of injury concerns when they played on artificial surfaces, has insisted that he is available for all games since moving to Hearts and that he will "play in a car park" if asked. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Goalkeeper Colin Doyle, who joined Hearts this week, says manager Craig Levein has told him he wants him to continue to play the ball out from the back - just as he did with previous club Bradford City. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rini Coolen, who has become Rosenborg's head coach after the surprise sacking of Kare Ingebrigtsen ahead of their Champions League qualifier against Celtic, only lasted six weeks in his last job, being axed by Twente Enschede after losing pre-season friendlies to St Vincent and Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has tipped strike duo Mousse Dembele and Odsonne Edouard for call-ups to World Cup champions France's full squad. (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister, a former lightweight champion, has jumped seven weight divisions to fight Danny Williams, the heavyweight who beat Mike Tyson and took on Vitali Klitschko for the world title. (Daily Record)

Eilidh Doyle is back to full fitness after the first lengthy injury lay-off of her career ahead of today's 400m hurdles at the Anniversary Games in London (The National)