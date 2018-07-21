Joe Hart: Manchester City keeper looking for permanent move after two loans

Joe Hart was not in the England squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says his next move needs to be "permanent" rather than another loan.

The 31-year-old has made only one appearance for City since Pep Guardiola became manager in 2016, and had loan spells at Torino and West Ham.

He was not in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2018 World Cup.

"I did what I did in the previous two seasons because I needed to play to be involved in the World Cup," said Hart. "And look where that got me."

Hart, who has one year left on his contract, added: "I'm experienced, I've played at the highest level for a long time, and done a lot of things in the game.

"I need to be an important player at that club and I think that can only happen with a permanent move."

Guardiola has said City will try to "find a solution" for Hart, and is prepared for him to "stay here" if no acceptable offer materialises.

"I need to do what's right for me and my family and that's the decision I'll be making," said Hart. "It's a tough one, but it's a situation which will be resolved."

'There's no league I'd say no to'

Hart is on City's pre-season tour of the United States, and played the second half of their 1-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Friday.

However, he is third choice behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo, with little chance of him playing for the Premier League champions.

"I love all the leagues. I've shown that. I went out to Serie A and I loved Serie A. Leagues are there to be played in," said Hart.

"There's no league that I'd say no to. I'm open, but I want to do what's right for me at this point of my career and I want to give all of myself to the right cause."

'I have to change opinions'

Hart has 75 England caps and was first-choice goalkeeper at the 2012 and 2016 European Championships, and 2014 World Cup.

Southgate left him out of his 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia, during which Everton keeper Jordan Pickford impressed as number one.

Asked if he still had ambitions to be involved for England, Hart said: "Of course. I'm 31, I'm young, I'm fit, I'm fresh.

"I know I've got an awful lot to give in the game. At the same time, I'm realistic about what's gone on and what the people who count think of me and I have to change those opinions."