Scottish League Cup: Kenny Miller strike secures Livi win over Annan

Player-manager Kenny Miller scored his first goal for Livingston to secure a 1-0 victory over Annan Athletic.

The Scottish League Cup Group F tie was played at Prestonfield because of a new pitch being laid at Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena.

Miller converted Craig Sibbald's cross to secure the win that moved his side above Annan to the top of the table.

Livingston finished the game with 10 men after defender Ricki Lamie was sent off for violent conduct.

In the day's other Group F match, Airdrieonians overcame League Two opponents Berwick Rangers 3-0 at Shielfield Park.

The League One side were comfortable winners, establishing a 2-0 lead before half-time.

Sean Crighton opened the scoring in the 21st minute, heading Ryan Conroy's cross into the net from six yards. Striker Darryl Duffy added the second 10 minutes before the break with a close-range finish.

Substitute Leighton McIntosh completed the scoring after 75 minutes, to leave Berwick with no points from their opening two ties.

Dundee United suffered another setback in Group A, with Alan Trouten equalising from the penalty spot for Alloa Athletic with just 15 minutes remaining.

The visitors went on to win the penalty shootout 4-3 to secure the bonus point at Tannadice.

United opened the scoring when Frederic Frans headed home Fraser Aird's cross, but they are now four points behind leaders Ross County and three behind second-place Arbroath after playing three games.

That leaves Csaba Laszlo's side unlikely to earn one of the best-placed runners-up positions to progress to the knockout stage.

In the other Group A tie, Arbroath eased to a 2-0 win over League Two Elgin City at Gayfield.

The game was goalless at half-time but Colin Hamilton's header and a Thomas O'Brien finish inside the area settled the affair, leaving Elgin pointless and bottom of the group after two fixtures.

Results

Group A

Arbroath 2-0 Elgin

Dundee United 1-1 Alloa (Alloa won 4-3 on penalties)

Group F

Berwick Rangers 0-3 Airdrieonians

Livingston 1-0 Annan Athletic