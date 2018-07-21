Super Cup NI Under-19 challenge match: Celtic 3-1 Manchester United

Ewan Henderson hit two goals for Celtic after Ethan Laird had opened the scoring for United

Two goals from striker Ewan Henderson helped Celtic come back from a goal down to beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Super Cup NI curtain raiser.

Ethan Laird opened the scoring for United on 52 minutes before the Scots hit two goals in three minutes.

Irish substitute Thomas Caffrey equalised in the 75th minute before Henderson capitalised on a goalkeeping error to put Celtic ahead.

He then finished off a late breakaway to seal the challenge match win.

The Under-19 match opened the 2018 Super Cup NI, which starts on Monday.

Henderson the hero as Celtic persistence pays off

After a scoreless first half, it was United who struck first through attacking full-back Laird.

Celtic failed to clear after goalkeeper Ryan Mullan had saved superbly from United winger Largie Ramazani, and the ball made its way to right-back Laird, who had popped up on the left wing.

He showed the skills and footwork of a winger to cut inside a defender and drill a well-placed shot in at the near post.

The Glasgow giants had been well in the game until then and their persistence paid off when Caffrey curled a beautiful left-foot shot past substitute goalkeeper Jacob Carney to equalise.

They were ahead two minutes later when a poor goal-kick by Carney was closed down in midfield and the lively Henderson scored with a shot that deflected off Di'shon Bernard.

As United pressed for an equaliser, the Scots mounted a breakaway attack in the 87th minute and man-of-the-match Henderson slotted home under Carney.

The BBC Sport NI website will have live coverage of 13 games during the major youth tournament.

