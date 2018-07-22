Scottish League Cup - Group D
Dundee15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, Scotland

Dundee v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Kusunga
  • 24Meekings
  • 3Ralph
  • 11Mendy
  • 10Ngwatala
  • 22Madianga
  • 18McGowan
  • 33Wighton
  • 9Moussa

Substitutes

  • 4Caulker
  • 12Parish
  • 25Jefferies
  • 27Curran
  • 28Spence
  • 46Henvey
  • 47Lambert

Dunfermline

  • 1Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Durnan
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 4Devine
  • 8Thomson
  • 11Craigen
  • 10Longridge
  • 9Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 12Todd
  • 14Martin
  • 15Connolly
  • 16McCann
  • 17Luke
  • 18Ryan
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
