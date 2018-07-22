Dundee v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 5Kusunga
- 24Meekings
- 3Ralph
- 11Mendy
- 10Ngwatala
- 22Madianga
- 18McGowan
- 33Wighton
- 9Moussa
Substitutes
- 4Caulker
- 12Parish
- 25Jefferies
- 27Curran
- 28Spence
- 46Henvey
- 47Lambert
Dunfermline
- 1Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Durnan
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 7Higginbotham
- 4Devine
- 8Thomson
- 11Craigen
- 10Longridge
- 9Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 12Todd
- 14Martin
- 15Connolly
- 16McCann
- 17Luke
- 18Ryan
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match report to follow.