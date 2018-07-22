Scottish League Cup - Group B
East Fife15:00Forfar
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 4Kane
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6Watson
  • 17Meggatt
  • 16Davidson
  • 20Bell
  • 11Agnew
  • 12McBride
  • 15Dowds
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Slattery
  • 9Court
  • 14Watt
  • 21Couser

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 5Travis
  • 4Munro
  • 3Bain
  • 7Fraser
  • 6Reilly
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 11Baird
  • 10Easton
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Malone
  • 14Whyte
  • 15Kelly
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Starkey
  • 18Clark
  • 21Muir
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa21105325
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose32012116
2St Johnstone21101015
3Falkirk21012113
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath32015506
3Hearts21103215
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22005146
2Partick Thistle22004136
3Stenhousemuir31024403
4Morton310245-13
5Albion200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Annan Athletic32015146
3Airdrieonians21014223
4Hamilton201101-11
5Berwick200207-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth330012399
2Motherwell21106154
3Stranraer201146-22
4Edinburgh City3012110-92
5Clyde201114-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton311134-15
2Kilmarnock21104224
3St Mirren20202204
4Queen's Park21012203
5The Spartans302134-12
