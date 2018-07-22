East Fife v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 4Kane
- 5Dunlop
- 6Watson
- 17Meggatt
- 16Davidson
- 20Bell
- 11Agnew
- 12McBride
- 15Dowds
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 7Thomson
- 8Slattery
- 9Court
- 14Watt
- 21Couser
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 5Travis
- 4Munro
- 3Bain
- 7Fraser
- 6Reilly
- 8MacKintosh
- 11Baird
- 10Easton
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Malone
- 14Whyte
- 15Kelly
- 16Coupe
- 17Starkey
- 18Clark
- 21Muir
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson